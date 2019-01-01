‘Pochettino exit talk is rubbish & Spurs don’t need signings’ – Redknapp sees tide turning for Tottenham

A former manager of the north London giants cannot see the current coach walking, while underperforming players are expected to rediscover their spark

Talk of Mauricio Pochettino potentially walking away from is “absolute rubbish”, says Harry Redknapp, with Spurs considered to be in good shape with no need to make panic signings.

Questions have been asked of the north London outfit this season as, after several years of impressive progress, collective standards have dipped slightly.

Having become top-four regulars in the Premier League and finalists, much is now expected of Pochettino’s side as they perform under increased pressure.

Struggles for consistency in 2019-20 have led to suggestions that changes could be on the way, both on and off the field.

Redknapp, though, is convinced that a highly-rated coach will stay put, telling Sky Sports when quizzed on the exit talk: "Absolute rubbish.

"I think (former boss) Graham Taylor was the cleverest manager.

"He said 'your manager is never as good as you think he is - and he's never as bad as you think he is. It is somewhere in between'.

"We all get carried away. He (Pochettino) is an excellent manager, he has fantastic players, they have a beautiful stadium. They are just having a tricky spell."

Uncertainty surrounding the future of key men, such as Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, has done little to aid the Tottenham cause this season.

It may be that replacements need to be found for those with expiring contracts, but former Spurs boss Redknapp feels only minor tinkering is required with a squad that still boasts plenty of talent.

He added: "Where [would you make signings]?

"When I look at the team, they are full of good players everywhere. It is the same group of players - but one or two are not playing as well.

"Dele Alli, I love him, what a footballer, but he has not been in the same form as he showed, maybe over a year ago.

"He comes back to form, he is an incredible player.

"I think they have got the players. They are going through a bad spell but they will come out of that.

"It wouldn't surprise me if it started on Sunday [against at Anfield]."

Spurs will head to Merseyside this weekend sat seventh in the Premier League, 13 points adrift of their table-topping opponents.