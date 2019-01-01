Playing for AC Milan a privilege not to be taken for granted - Refiloe Jane

The Banyana Banyana midfielder feels her move to Italy is a great opportunity to put her talent on display in Europe

midfielder Refiloe Jane says her switch to the Italian outfit is a privilege that she will not take for granted.

The Banyana Banyana star made an inspiring official debut for Maurizio Ganz's side as she played from start to finish in a 3-0 win against AS on Saturday.

Jane, who became the first-ever Banyana Banyana to play in , disclosed that she is focused to emulate Bafana Bafana legends like Mark Fish, Phil Masinga, Eric Tinkler and David Nyathi.

“It’s been a long journey and I am glad it has finally happened. It goes to show that patience pays,” Jane told SAFA’s website.

“The faith and belief I have in the Almighty has also helped me a great deal – when offers were placed on the table, I could have signed early on, but I remained patient and waited for the right offer.

"I believe it was worth the wait, and I am now in a happy space. It’s an honour and privilege that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

"These players made a mark in Italy and were stalwarts in the Bafana Bafana squad and we should not forget that.

Article continues below

“That said, this is also an opportunity to showcase my talent and what South African women’s football has to offer.

"This is a chance to open doors for other female players on the African continent, and in particular, .”

Jane will hope to continue on her impressive form when they will host Orobica in their next game on Saturday.