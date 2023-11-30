Three-time winners Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024 and whether you're there for a group stage fixture, semi-final games or the final match-up, football fans are on the hunt for Euro 2024 packages to take advantage.
For those of you on the hunt for accommodation, it's essential to book any travel packages early. To help you on your search, we've put together a list of the hosting cities and accommodations close to the venues using an interactive map. Find the closest hotel for your team fixture, restaurants close to your chosen venues or book onto one of many hand picked activities on offer in each city for you to try for the first time.
RELATED: How to buy EURO 2024 tickets: Prices, registration, lottery, FAQs
Booking flights to Germany for EURO 2024
If you're still yet to book your flights to Germany for EURO 2024, you can find the latest deals available on Expedia below.
EURO 2024 host cities
|City
|Stadium
|Capacity
Berlin
Olympiastadion
74,461
Munich
Allianz Arena
70,076
Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
65,849
Stuttgart
The MHPA Arena
54,906
Gelsenkirchen
Veltins-Arena
54,740
Frankfurt
Deutsche-Bank Park
54,697
Hamburg
Volksparkstadion
52,245
Dusseldorf
Esprit Arena
51,031
Cologne
RheinEnergieStadion
49,827
Leipzig
Red Bull Arena
42,959
BerlinGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
15/06/2024
B1 vs B2
21/06/2024
D1 vs D3
25/06/2024
D2 vs D3
29/06/2024
Round of 16
06/07/2024
Quarter-final
14/07/2024
Final
Once again the Olympiastadion Berlin takes centre stage in international football, as the venue for the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, the stadium has staged every German Cup final since 1985. The stadium blends a rich history with modern amenities promising an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators.
Things to do in Berlin
- Visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate
- Stroll through East Side gallery
- Walking Berlin Food Tour
- See the Berlin Wall memorial
CologneGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
15/06/2024
A3 vs A4
19/06/2024
A2 vs A4
22/06/2024
E1 vs E3
25/06/2024
C4 vs C1
30/06/2024
Round of 16
A familiar but significantly smaller stadium in the heart of Cologne, Cologne Stadium is the home ground of FC Köln and hosted several games in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Cologne stadium will be hosting some group stages matches and a round of 16 encounter. The stadium's central location in the city means that hotels close by are perfect for a short getaway in the days before or after the game. Think gothic architecture and strolls down the Rhine in July.
Things to do in Cologne
- Cologne City Tour Experience
- The Cologne Chocolate Museum
- The Kölsch Brewery Tour
DortmundGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
15/06/2024
B3 vs B4
18/06/2024
F1 vs F2
22/06/2024
F1 vs F3
25/06/2024
D4 vs D1
29/06/2024
Round of 16
10/07/2024
Semi-Final
Things to do in Dortmund
Famously featuring the "Yellow Wall", this giant of a stadium was built for the 1974 FIFA World Cup and hosted the 2006 semi-finals. Dortmund is a tech hub nowadays but it has a rich industrial history, so there’s plenty of museums and lookouts for you to enjoy.
- Sky Walk and Blast Furnace ascent tour
- German Football Museum
- Look out from Florian Tower
DüsseldorfGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
17/06/2024
D3 vs D4
21/06/2024
E2 vs E4
24/06/2024
B4 vs B1
01/07/2024
Round of 16
06/07/2024
Quarterfinal
Home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, this multi-use stadium was built between 2002 and 2004. Modern upgrades to the building include a retractable roof and heating to keep the temperature inside at 15C whatever the weather. Keep your eye out for food festivals and sunset walks down the rhine embankment.
Things to do in Düsseldorf
Brewery Tour Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf Segway Tour: Classical City Experience
- Look out from the Rheinturm
FrankfurtGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
17/06/2024
E1 vs E2
20/06/2024
C2 vs C4
23/06/2024
A4 vs A1
26/06/2024
E2 vs E3
01/07/2024
Round of 16
Built in 1925, Frankfurt Arena is a stone throw from the German Football Association headquarters and has an impressive sports history, hosting a fight between Muhammad Ali and Karl Mildenberger in 1966 and the the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Frankfurt is museum central, but it also has plenty of activities to tide you over until the big game.
Things to do in Frankfurt
- Rhine River Cruise
- Pub crawl
- Guided axe throwing
GelsenkirchenGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
16/06/2024
C3 vs C4
20/06/2024
B1 vs B3
26/06/2024
F2 vs F3
30/06/2024
Round of 16
Since August 2001, Arena AufSchalke, now known as the VELTINS-Arena for commercial reasons, has been the home of seven time German champions Schalke. The high spec arena has a retractable roof and a slide-out pitch. It also hosts a biathlon championship annually. Nordstern park is a great day out for friends and family with an adventure playground, cafes and beer gardens.
Things to do in Gelsenkirchen
- Wander around Nordstern Park
- See some art at Kunstmuseum Gelsenkirchen
- Alma-Park Amusements
HamburgGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
16/06/2024
D1 vs D2
19/06/2024
B2 vs B4
22/06/2024
F2 vs F4
26/06/2024
F4 vs F1
05/07/2028
Quarterfinal
First opened in 1953, the Volksparkstadion hosted matches at three major finals in its history: the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship
Blending historical sight-seeing seamlessly with nightlife, the Hamburg's harbour and the River Elbe are a must see during the day. Meanwhile, St Pauli is your first stop for a night out.
Things to do in Hamburg
- 'Miniatur Wunderland' model museum
- Visit the Botanical Garden Park
- Visit the International Maritime Museum
LeipzigGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
18/06/2024
F3 vs F4
21/06/2024
D2 vs D4
24/06/2024
B2 vs B3
02/07/2024
Round of 16
Home of RB Leipzig, the stadium first opened in 2004 and has had some serious acoustic renovations that have made it a sought-after concert venue over the years, graced by the likes of AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen. Visit the famous Auerbachs Keller and take a day to meander around the Old Town.
Things to do in Leipzig
- 'Gruseltour' Leipzig ghost tour
- Leipzig Old Town tour
- Leipzig zoo
MunichGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
14/06/2024
A1 vs A2
17/06/2024
E3 vs E4
20/06/2024
C1 vs C3
25/06/2024
C2 vs C3
02/07/2024
Round of 16
09/07/2024
Semi-final
The Munich Football Arena, AKA the Allianz or Allianz Arena, opened in 2005. In it's short lifespan, the stadium has certainly had a flare for the dramatic. The venue hosted the final of the 2012 UEFA Champions League, which saw Bayern beaten in dramatic circumstances by Chelsea.
Among the football and beer themed tours that are particularly popular, the city also features The Eisbach, a man-made river crossing through English Garden that people travel from all over the world to surf.
Things to do in Munich
- FC Bayern Munich Allianz Arena Tour
- Panoramic Munich Tour
- Neuschwanstein Castle Tour and Linderhof Palace Day
- Bavarian Beer and Food Evening
StuttgartGetty Images
EURO 2024 matches
|Date
|Fixture
16/06/2024
C1 vs C2
19/06/2024
A1 vs A3
23/06/2024
A2 vs A3
26/06/2024
E4 vs E1
05/06/2024
Quarterfinal
Built in 1933 Stuttgart Arena, previously known as the Neckarstadion, has a long history and is no stranger to international competition. The venue was used to host 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship. When it comes to sight-seeing around the city, think cars, cars and more…cars. The Mercedes-Bens Museum and the Porsche museum are popular attractions.
Things to do in Stuttgart
- Stuttgart stand-up paddling tour
- Visit the Mercedes-Benz Museum
- Take a walk through Palace Square
FAQs
When is UEFA EURO 2024?
The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament will take place between 14 June and 14 July 2024.
Who will be the city ambassadors for the tournament?
- Berlin Kevin-Prince Boateng
- Cologne Harald Schumacher
- Dortmund Roman Weidenfeller, Annike Krahn
- Düsseldorf Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Sandra Mikolaschek, Selin Oruz
- Frankfurt Alex Meier, Deborah Levi
- Gelsenkirchen Gerald Asamoah
- Hamburg Patrick Esume
- Leipzig Professor Dr Jörg Junhold, Anja Mittag, Jürgen Zielinski
- Munich Dr Felix Brych
Stuttgart Cacau, Niko Kappel, Eli Seitz
Can I still buy tickets for EURO 2024?
While the initial public sale of tickets has passed, one million tickets will go on sale to supporters of the participating teams following the final draw December 2nd 2023.
Where and when will the final of UEFA EURO 2024 be played?
The EURO 2024 final will be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July 2024.