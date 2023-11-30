Find your place to stay for the Euro 2024 competition with Goal.com's guide to the host cities

Three-time winners Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024 and whether you're there for a group stage fixture, semi-final games or the final match-up, football fans are on the hunt for Euro 2024 packages to take advantage.

For those of you on the hunt for accommodation, it's essential to book any travel packages early. To help you on your search, we've put together a list of the hosting cities and accommodations close to the venues using an interactive map. Find the closest hotel for your team fixture, restaurants close to your chosen venues or book onto one of many hand picked activities on offer in each city for you to try for the first time.

RELATED: How to buy EURO 2024 tickets: Prices, registration, lottery, FAQs

Booking flights to Germany for EURO 2024

If you're still yet to book your flights to Germany for EURO 2024, you can find the latest deals available on Expedia below.

EURO 2024 host cities

City Stadium Capacity Berlin Olympiastadion 74,461 Munich Allianz Arena 70,076 Dortmund Signal Iduna Park 65,849 Stuttgart The MHPA Arena 54,906 Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena 54,740 Frankfurt Deutsche-Bank Park 54,697 Hamburg Volksparkstadion 52,245 Dusseldorf Esprit Arena 51,031 Cologne RheinEnergieStadion 49,827 Leipzig Red Bull Arena 42,959

Berlin

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 15/06/2024 B1 vs B2 21/06/2024 D1 vs D3 25/06/2024 D2 vs D3 29/06/2024 Round of 16 06/07/2024 Quarter-final 14/07/2024 Final

Once again the Olympiastadion Berlin takes centre stage in international football, as the venue for the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, the stadium has staged every German Cup final since 1985. The stadium blends a rich history with modern amenities promising an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators.

Things to do in Berlin

Visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

Stroll through East Side gallery

Walking Berlin Food Tour

See the Berlin Wall memorial

Cologne

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 15/06/2024 A3 vs A4 19/06/2024 A2 vs A4 22/06/2024 E1 vs E3 25/06/2024 C4 vs C1 30/06/2024 Round of 16

A familiar but significantly smaller stadium in the heart of Cologne, Cologne Stadium is the home ground of FC Köln and hosted several games in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Cologne stadium will be hosting some group stages matches and a round of 16 encounter. The stadium's central location in the city means that hotels close by are perfect for a short getaway in the days before or after the game. Think gothic architecture and strolls down the Rhine in July.

Things to do in Cologne

Cologne City Tour Experience

The Cologne Chocolate Museum

The Kölsch Brewery Tour

Dortmund

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 15/06/2024 B3 vs B4 18/06/2024 F1 vs F2 22/06/2024 F1 vs F3 25/06/2024 D4 vs D1 29/06/2024 Round of 16 10/07/2024 Semi-Final

Things to do in Dortmund

Famously featuring the "Yellow Wall", this giant of a stadium was built for the 1974 FIFA World Cup and hosted the 2006 semi-finals. Dortmund is a tech hub nowadays but it has a rich industrial history, so there’s plenty of museums and lookouts for you to enjoy.

Sky Walk and Blast Furnace ascent tour

German Football Museum

Look out from Florian Tower

Düsseldorf

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 17/06/2024 D3 vs D4 21/06/2024 E2 vs E4 24/06/2024 B4 vs B1 01/07/2024 Round of 16 06/07/2024 Quarterfinal

Home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, this multi-use stadium was built between 2002 and 2004. Modern upgrades to the building include a retractable roof and heating to keep the temperature inside at 15C whatever the weather. Keep your eye out for food festivals and sunset walks down the rhine embankment.

Things to do in Düsseldorf

Brewery Tour Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf Segway Tour: Classical City Experience

Look out from the Rheinturm

Frankfurt

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 17/06/2024 E1 vs E2 20/06/2024 C2 vs C4 23/06/2024 A4 vs A1 26/06/2024 E2 vs E3 01/07/2024 Round of 16

Built in 1925, Frankfurt Arena is a stone throw from the German Football Association headquarters and has an impressive sports history, hosting a fight between Muhammad Ali and Karl Mildenberger in 1966 and the the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Frankfurt is museum central, but it also has plenty of activities to tide you over until the big game.

Things to do in Frankfurt

Rhine River Cruise

Pub crawl

Guided axe throwing

Gelsenkirchen

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 16/06/2024 C3 vs C4 20/06/2024 B1 vs B3 26/06/2024 F2 vs F3 30/06/2024 Round of 16

Since August 2001, Arena AufSchalke, now known as the VELTINS-Arena for commercial reasons, has been the home of seven time German champions Schalke. The high spec arena has a retractable roof and a slide-out pitch. It also hosts a biathlon championship annually. Nordstern park is a great day out for friends and family with an adventure playground, cafes and beer gardens.

Things to do in Gelsenkirchen

Wander around Nordstern Park

See some art at Kunstmuseum Gelsenkirchen

Alma-Park Amusements

Hamburg

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 16/06/2024 D1 vs D2 19/06/2024 B2 vs B4 22/06/2024 F2 vs F4 26/06/2024 F4 vs F1 05/07/2028 Quarterfinal

First opened in 1953, the Volksparkstadion hosted matches at three major finals in its history: the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship

Blending historical sight-seeing seamlessly with nightlife, the Hamburg's harbour and the River Elbe are a must see during the day. Meanwhile, St Pauli is your first stop for a night out.

Things to do in Hamburg

'Miniatur Wunderland' model museum

Visit the Botanical Garden Park

Visit the International Maritime Museum

Leipzig

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 18/06/2024 F3 vs F4 21/06/2024 D2 vs D4 24/06/2024 B2 vs B3 02/07/2024 Round of 16

Home of RB Leipzig, the stadium first opened in 2004 and has had some serious acoustic renovations that have made it a sought-after concert venue over the years, graced by the likes of AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen. Visit the famous Auerbachs Keller and take a day to meander around the Old Town.

Things to do in Leipzig

'Gruseltour' Leipzig ghost tour

Leipzig Old Town tour

Leipzig zoo

Munich

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 14/06/2024 A1 vs A2 17/06/2024 E3 vs E4 20/06/2024 C1 vs C3 25/06/2024 C2 vs C3 02/07/2024 Round of 16 09/07/2024 Semi-final

The Munich Football Arena, AKA the Allianz or Allianz Arena, opened in 2005. In it's short lifespan, the stadium has certainly had a flare for the dramatic. The venue hosted the final of the 2012 UEFA Champions League, which saw Bayern beaten in dramatic circumstances by Chelsea.

Among the football and beer themed tours that are particularly popular, the city also features The Eisbach, a man-made river crossing through English Garden that people travel from all over the world to surf.

Things to do in Munich

FC Bayern Munich Allianz Arena Tour

Panoramic Munich Tour

Neuschwanstein Castle Tour and Linderhof Palace Day

Bavarian Beer and Food Evening

Stuttgart

Getty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture 16/06/2024 C1 vs C2 19/06/2024 A1 vs A3 23/06/2024 A2 vs A3 26/06/2024 E4 vs E1 05/06/2024 Quarterfinal

Built in 1933 Stuttgart Arena, previously known as the Neckarstadion, has a long history and is no stranger to international competition. The venue was used to host 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship. When it comes to sight-seeing around the city, think cars, cars and more…cars. The Mercedes-Bens Museum and the Porsche museum are popular attractions.

Things to do in Stuttgart

Stuttgart stand-up paddling tour

Visit the Mercedes-Benz Museum

Take a walk through Palace Square

FAQs

When is UEFA EURO 2024?

The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament will take place between 14 June and 14 July 2024.

Who will be the city ambassadors for the tournament?

Berlin Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng Cologne Harald Schumacher

Harald Schumacher Dortmund Roman Weidenfeller, Annike Krahn

Roman Weidenfeller, Annike Krahn Düsseldorf Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Sandra Mikolaschek, Selin Oruz

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Sandra Mikolaschek, Selin Oruz Frankfurt Alex Meier, Deborah Levi

Alex Meier, Deborah Levi Gelsenkirchen Gerald Asamoah

Gerald Asamoah Hamburg Patrick Esume

Patrick Esume Leipzig Professor Dr Jörg Junhold, ﻿Anja Mittag, Jürgen Zielinski

Professor Dr Jörg Junhold, ﻿Anja Mittag, Jürgen Zielinski Munich Dr Felix Brych

Dr Felix Brych Stuttgart Cacau, Niko Kappel, Eli Seitz

Can I still buy tickets for EURO 2024?

While the initial public sale of tickets has passed, one million tickets will go on sale to supporters of the participating teams following the final draw December 2nd 2023.

Where and when will the final of UEFA EURO 2024 be played?

The EURO 2024 final will be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July 2024.

