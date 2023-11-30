Places to stay in Germany for EURO 2024: Host city stadiums, nearby hotels and accommodation

Bethany-May Rowe
Olympiastadion Berlin Roof Euro 2024Getty Images
Soccer cities

Find your place to stay for the Euro 2024 competition with Goal.com's guide to the host cities

Three-time winners Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024 and whether you're there for a group stage fixture, semi-final games or the final match-up, football fans are on the hunt for Euro 2024 packages to take advantage.

For those of you on the hunt for accommodation, it's essential to book any travel packages early. To help you on your search, we've put together a list of the hosting cities and accommodations close to the venues using an interactive map. Find the closest hotel for your team fixture, restaurants close to your chosen venues or book onto one of many hand picked activities on offer in each city for you to try for the first time.

RELATED: How to buy EURO 2024 tickets: Prices, registration, lottery, FAQs

Booking flights to Germany for EURO 2024

If you're still yet to book your flights to Germany for EURO 2024, you can find the latest deals available on Expedia below.

EURO 2024 host cities

CityStadiumCapacity

Berlin

Olympiastadion

74,461

Munich

Allianz Arena

70,076

Dortmund

Signal Iduna Park

65,849

Stuttgart

The MHPA Arena

54,906

Gelsenkirchen

Veltins-Arena

54,740

Frankfurt

Deutsche-Bank Park

54,697

Hamburg

Volksparkstadion

52,245

Dusseldorf

Esprit Arena

51,031

Cologne

RheinEnergieStadion

49,827

Leipzig

Red Bull Arena

42,959

Berlin

berlin olympiastadionGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

Date Fixture

15/06/2024

B1 vs B2

21/06/2024

D1 vs D3

25/06/2024

D2 vs D3

29/06/2024

Round of 16

06/07/2024

Quarter-final

14/07/2024

Final

Once again the Olympiastadion Berlin takes centre stage in international football, as the venue for the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Built for the 1936 Olympic Games, the stadium has staged every German Cup final since 1985. The stadium blends a rich history with modern amenities promising an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators. 

Things to do in Berlin

  • Visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate
  • Stroll through East Side gallery
  • Walking Berlin Food Tour
  • See the Berlin Wall memorial

Cologne

RheinEnergieStadionGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

15/06/2024

A3 vs A4

19/06/2024

A2 vs A4

22/06/2024

E1 vs E3

25/06/2024

C4 vs C1

30/06/2024

Round of 16

A familiar but significantly smaller stadium in the heart of Cologne, Cologne Stadium is the home ground of FC Köln and hosted several games in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Cologne stadium will be hosting some group stages matches and a round of 16 encounter. The stadium's central location in the city means that hotels close by are perfect for a short getaway in the days before or after the game. Think gothic architecture and strolls down the Rhine in July. 

Things to do in Cologne

  • Cologne City Tour Experience
  • The Cologne Chocolate Museum
  • The Kölsch Brewery Tour

Dortmund 

BVB Stadium Getty Images

 EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

15/06/2024

B3 vs B4

18/06/2024

F1 vs F2

22/06/2024

F1 vs F3

25/06/2024

D4 vs D1

29/06/2024

Round of 16

10/07/2024

Semi-Final

Things to do in Dortmund

Famously featuring the "Yellow Wall", this giant of a stadium was built for the 1974 FIFA World Cup and hosted the 2006 semi-finals. Dortmund is a tech hub nowadays but it has a rich industrial history, so there’s plenty of museums and lookouts for you to enjoy.  

  • Sky Walk and Blast Furnace ascent tour
  • German Football Museum
  • Look out from Florian Tower

Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf arenaGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

17/06/2024

D3 vs D4

21/06/2024

E2 vs E4

24/06/2024

B4 vs B1

01/07/2024

Round of 16

06/07/2024

Quarterfinal

Home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, this multi-use stadium was built between 2002 and 2004. Modern upgrades to the building include a retractable roof and heating to keep the temperature inside at 15C whatever the weather. Keep your eye out for food festivals and sunset walks down the rhine embankment. 

Things to do in Düsseldorf

  • Brewery Tour Düsseldorf

  • Düsseldorf Segway Tour: Classical City Experience

  • Look out from the Rheinturm

Frankfurt

FrankfurtGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

17/06/2024

E1 vs E2

20/06/2024

C2 vs C4

23/06/2024

A4 vs A1

26/06/2024

E2 vs E3

01/07/2024

Round of 16

Built in 1925, Frankfurt Arena is a stone throw from the German Football Association headquarters and has an impressive sports history, hosting a fight between Muhammad Ali and Karl Mildenberger in 1966 and the the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Frankfurt is museum central, but it also has plenty of activities to tide you over until the big game. 

Things to do in Frankfurt

  • Rhine River Cruise
  • Pub crawl
  • Guided axe throwing

Gelsenkirchen

Arena AufSchalkeGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

16/06/2024

C3 vs C4

20/06/2024

B1 vs B3

26/06/2024

F2 vs F3

30/06/2024

Round of 16

 Since August 2001, Arena AufSchalke, now known as the VELTINS-Arena for commercial reasons, has been the home of seven time German champions Schalke. The high spec arena has a retractable roof and a slide-out pitch. It also hosts a biathlon championship annually. Nordstern park is a great day out for friends and family with an adventure playground, cafes and beer gardens.

Things to do in Gelsenkirchen 

  • Wander around Nordstern Park
  • See some art at Kunstmuseum Gelsenkirchen
  • Alma-Park Amusements 

Hamburg

VolksparkstadionGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

16/06/2024

D1 vs D2

19/06/2024

B2 vs B4

22/06/2024

F2 vs F4

26/06/2024

F4 vs F1

05/07/2028

Quarterfinal

First opened in 1953, the Volksparkstadion hosted matches at three major finals in its history: the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship

Blending historical sight-seeing seamlessly with nightlife, the Hamburg's harbour and the River Elbe are a must see during the day. Meanwhile, St Pauli is your first stop for a night out. 

Things to do in Hamburg

  • 'Miniatur Wunderland' model museum
  • Visit the Botanical Garden Park
  • Visit the International Maritime Museum

Leipzig

Red Bull ArenaGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

18/06/2024

F3 vs F4

21/06/2024

D2 vs D4

24/06/2024

B2 vs B3

02/07/2024

Round of 16

 Home of RB Leipzig, the stadium first opened in 2004 and has had some serious acoustic renovations that have made it a sought-after concert venue over the years, graced by the likes of AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen. Visit the famous Auerbachs Keller and take a day to meander around the Old Town.

Things to do in Leipzig

  • 'Gruseltour' Leipzig ghost tour
  • Leipzig Old Town tour
  • Leipzig zoo

Munich

Allianz ArenaGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

14/06/2024

A1 vs A2

17/06/2024

E3 vs E4

20/06/2024

C1 vs C3

25/06/2024

C2 vs C3

02/07/2024

Round of 16

09/07/2024

Semi-final

The Munich Football Arena, AKA the Allianz or Allianz Arena, opened in 2005. In it's short lifespan, the stadium has certainly had a flare for the dramatic. The venue hosted the final of the 2012 UEFA Champions League, which saw Bayern beaten in dramatic circumstances by Chelsea.

Among the football and beer themed tours that are particularly popular, the city also features The Eisbach, a man-made river crossing through English Garden that people travel from all over the world to surf.

Things to do in Munich

  • FC Bayern Munich Allianz Arena Tour
  • Panoramic Munich Tour
  • Neuschwanstein Castle Tour and Linderhof Palace Day
  • Bavarian Beer and Food Evening

Stuttgart

MHPArenaGetty Images

EURO 2024 matches

DateFixture

16/06/2024

C1 vs C2

19/06/2024

A1 vs A3

23/06/2024

A2 vs A3

26/06/2024

E4 vs E1

05/06/2024

Quarterfinal

Built in 1933 Stuttgart Arena, previously known as the Neckarstadion, has a long history and is no stranger to international competition. The venue was used to host 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship. When it comes to sight-seeing around the city, think cars, cars and more…cars. The Mercedes-Bens Museum and the Porsche museum are popular attractions.

Things to do in Stuttgart

  • Stuttgart stand-up paddling tour
  • Visit the Mercedes-Benz Museum
  • Take a walk through Palace Square

FAQs 

When is UEFA EURO 2024?

The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament will take place between 14 June and 14 July 2024.

Who will be the city ambassadors for the tournament?

  • Berlin Kevin-Prince Boateng
  • Cologne Harald Schumacher
  • Dortmund Roman Weidenfeller, Annike Krahn
  • Düsseldorf Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Sandra Mikolaschek, Selin Oruz
  • Frankfurt Alex Meier, Deborah Levi
  • Gelsenkirchen Gerald Asamoah
  • Hamburg Patrick Esume
  • Leipzig Professor Dr Jörg Junhold, ﻿Anja Mittag, Jürgen Zielinski
  • Munich Dr Felix Brych

  • Stuttgart Cacau, Niko Kappel, Eli Seitz

Can I still buy tickets for EURO 2024?

While the initial public sale of tickets has passed, one million tickets will go on sale to supporters of the participating teams following the final draw December 2nd 2023. 

Where and when will the final of UEFA EURO 2024 be played?

The EURO 2024 final will be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July 2024.

Editors' Picks