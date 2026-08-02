Photo: has Vozinha's move to the Moroccan league collapsed?

The future of Vozinha, the Cape Verde national team goalkeeper, appears to be heading towards a fresh surprise. The player has been spotted on his way to Chile to complete his transfer to Colo-Colo, despite reports over the past few days linking him with a move to Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano published a picture of Vozinha from inside the plane and wrote on his official account on the platform "X": "Vozinha is on his way to Chile to complete his transfer to Colo-Colo".

At 40, the veteran goalkeeper sees his future thrown back into uncertainty, having come close to a move to the Moroccan league only days ago.



Vozinha had entered advanced negotiations with Renaissance Berkane, according to what the website "Globo Esporte" reported, citing journalist Rafael Buzzio, who explained that the Moroccan club was seeking to reach an agreement on the final details of the contract with the goalkeeper.

Renaissance Berkane's interest came as the club moved to strengthen its ranks, coinciding with its negotiations with coach Bubista, the manager of the Cape Verde national team who led the side at the World Cup.

Colo-Colo had earlier announced the signing, publishing a picture of the goalkeeper on their official accounts alongside the phrase: "Welcome, we are waiting for you at the Monumental Stadium".

Then the deal wobbled. Over the past few days the goalkeeper's arrival in Chile was delayed on more than one occasion, opening the door to a change of destination and a switch to Renaissance Berkane.

Previous reports had Vozinha waiting on the official offer from the Moroccan club before making his final decision. His appearance now on the way to Chile, according to Fabrizio Romano, suggests the move to the Moroccan league has collapsed, or drifted well away from completion.

Vozinha's arrival in Chile and the completion of his transfer to Colo-Colo remain the most prominent development in the veteran goalkeeper's future, after it had appeared only days ago that he was bound for a new experience in the Moroccan league.