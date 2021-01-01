Phillips had American offers with 'one foot out the door' at Liverpool, admits Lonergan

The former Reds goalkeeper, who also worked with the commanding centre-half at Bolton, is delighted to have seen an Anfield breakthrough made

Nat Phillips had "one foot out the door" at Liverpool in the summer of 2020, says Andy Lonergan, with the commanding centre-half considering a move to America before earning his big break at Anfield.

At 24 years of age and with proven international performers ahead of him in the pecking order, a change of scenery was mulled over by a man who expected game time to be in short supply for the reigning Premier League champions.

Phillips had previously spent time out on loan in Germany with Stuttgart and was prepared to push for the exits again before a string of untimely injuries worked in his favour and a regular role under Jurgen Klopp was found.

What has been said?

Former Reds goalkeeper Lonergan, who also worked with Phillips at Bolton, told the Liverpool Echo: “It’s well-documented he was pretty close to leaving on loan in the summer.

“For the month where he came back from his loan from Stuttgart, I was picking him up and driving him to training so we got talking and I think it was pretty much decided it was probably best for him to go and get games somewhere.

“So for him to go from one foot out the door, albeit temporarily, to where he is now is a great story and one he fully deserves.

“I remember in America he had a few loan options and when he was telling me who they were, I was thinking he was better than that. I didn’t think they were great clubs for him to go to.

“Liverpool have got a plan for every player and the plan was to get Nat into a team that would improve his footballing abilities rather than his raw defending. He went to Germany to Stuttgart and really enjoyed it.

“Then he got the great opportunity to come back and play in the FA Cup against Everton. I think one of his first challenges, he absolutely smashed someone on the halfway line and the crowd went mad. It was like, “Welcome. Welcome, Nat!”

“And now he’s got this opportunity. It’s surprising the way he’s got into the team because Nat would have never expected all the injuries to have happened. He’s probably surprised he got his chance to play in all these games.

“I’m surprised at the amount of injuries that have led to him getting his chance. It’s pretty obvious that if Joe, Virgil or Joel were fit, they’d play.

“But I am not surprised by how he has performed at all. I’m not surprised at how well he has done. There’s no real weakness in Nat. There’s no real weakness in many Liverpool players to be honest!"

Does Phillips have a future at Anfield?

While Phillips has taken in 14 appearances for Liverpool this season, his long-term future on Merseyside remains unclear.

He still has two years left on run on his contract with the Reds, but may find himself slipping back down the pecking order next season when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return to fitness.

Lonergan admits that Phillips is battling for minutes with some of the best in the business, but believes Klopp has been convinced enough to keep a no-nonsense performer on board.

He added: “Virgil’s the best defender in the world. Joe Gomez is one of the best in the world and Matip is a top player. But it’s very rare that you get all your players fit.

“We had it last season in the goalkeeping department. It was very rare that all of us trained on the same days.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. If Nat does well, he’s got every right to think the shirt is his. But that is so far off his mind, he’ll just be thinking about the next game.”

