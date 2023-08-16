Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake mocked as Lionel Messi scores ‘30 mph shot from 70 yards out’ - but Taylor Twellman’s having none of it as he jumps to defence of MLS & makes bizarre awards statement

Taylor Twellman has hit back at criticism of the level of defending in MLS after Lionel Messi scored his ninth goal for Inter Miami.

Twellman defends MLS defending

Messi long range strike his ninth goal for Miami

Miami reach Leagues Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored a long-range strike in Inter Miami's 4-1 defeat of Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup, his ninth goal in just six games for his new club. However, many criticised Philadelphia's defending as well as goalkeeper Andre Blake for letting in a low strike from 30 yards out.

WHAT THEY SAID: Replying to a Twitter post that read: "Messi scores on a 30 mph shot on the ground from 70 yards out.. we’re never beating the MLS defending allegations", Twellman wrote: "Against the only GK to win 3 MLS GK of the Year awards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Twellman, who played for New England Revolution and the USMNT between 2002 and 2010, is no stranger to defending MLS. In June the broadcaster mocked MLS 'retirement league' critics when Manchester United were linked with New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will look to win his first piece of silverware at Miami when his side take on Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup on Sunday. The scheduling of the match means his potential MLS debut has been pushed back one week until August 27th.