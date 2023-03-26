Inter Miami fell to their third consecutive loss after a poor performance at the DRV PNK Stadium against Chicago Fire.

Inter Miami lose to Chicago Fire

WHAT HAPPENED? After beginning the campaign with two wins in two games, the Herons have now fallen to their third consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of Chicago Fire, who had been winless before the match. The Beckham-owned team now sit in ninth in the Eastern Conference one place off the qualification playoffs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson explained how his team had managed to exploit the Herons' defence as "they get a little narrow and always leave the back post" when the ball is out wide, prompting an angry response from Neville. "That’s bullsh*t really, I honestly think it is because I think you have just got to defend," he said. "You think about the first goal, it had nothing to do with the way that we defend. The last goal had nothing to do with the way we defend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami's downward spiral continues with the Herons now sitting ninth in the standings, a whole six points off surprise Eastern Conference leaders, New England Revolution. Neville added that his team must improve quickly.

"The evolution of this team is that they need to start learning and learning fast because you lose games and losing games and suffering this adversity is not nice,” he explained. "I do not want them to lose their confidence."

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami now travel to high-flying FC Cincinnati who has not lost a single game so far this season and boast a 100% record at home.