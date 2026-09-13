Peter Bosz springs surprises with his choices at PSV and makes sweeping changes to the starting XI

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Mauro Júnior returns from suspension and replaces Filip Kostic at left-back. Sergiño Dest starts on the right, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo are tasked with keeping Sparta's striker quiet.

Although Paul Wanner failed to make much of an impression against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Bosz has kept faith with him. Til moves a line further forward, which means Mijnans starts in the number 10 role. The outstanding Kodai Sano completes PSV's midfield on Sunday.

Further forward, Bosz has heavily reshuffled his side for the home game against Sparta. Amir Bouhamdi and Esmir Bajraktarevic must provide the threat from the flanks, while Til leads the attack. With a heavily changed team, PSV must make sure they stay on the heels of leaders AZ.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Wanner, Mijnans; Bouhamdi, Til, Bajraktarevic

Sparta Rotterdam line-up: