PSV have made a dreadful start to the season, losing 4-0 to AZ in the battle for the Johan Cruyff Shield. With the Eredivisie starting next week, the Eindhoven club have also done little in the transfer market so far, unlike Ajax. When journalist Ragnar Niemeijer put that to coach Peter Bosz, the PSV boss answered with a dose of sarcasm, which clearly irritated Niemeijer.

Ajax have strengthened this transfer window with Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan with option), Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal), Caio Henrique (AS Monaco) and the experienced free agents Daley Blind and Julian Brandt. Marc-André ter Stegen is also on the verge of joining on loan from Barcelona.

PSV signed Sven Mijnans from AZ and made Matej Kovár's move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent after he had already played on loan at the Philips Stadion last season. Other than that, it has been quiet so far. "Do you get nervous about what is happening in Amsterdam?" asks Niemeijer. "I am quite curious about that. Some pretty big names are coming to Ajax."

"I think a lot of people may well be thinking: how will PSV respond to that?" NOS journalist Niemeijer concludes his question. "Yes..." Bosz replies. "I lie trembling in bed every night. I find it hard to get to sleep. I get some tablets for it." Bosz's answer draws laughter from some in the room, but Niemeijer is less amused.

"That is weak!" he responds. "That implies it is a stupid question. You do understand from my position that I would want to put something like that to you at some point, don't you?" Bosz: "So my answer is no. It does not affect me." PSV's build-up to the new campaign has hardly been ideal either. They lost their first serious test 1-3 to Villarreal without ever looking like getting a result.

PSV are known to be very interested in Kodai Sano (NEC) and Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig). NEC and PSV remain too far apart for now to strike a deal over Sano, but Geertruida now appears closer to arriving. Feyenoord, however, want to frustrate PSV and are doing everything to bring the Netherlands international back to De Kuip.

Next Saturday, PSV begin the new season at home to Fortuna Sittard. As reigning Dutch champions, Bosz's side will also again compete in the league phase of the Champions League. Last season PSV disappointed by finishing 28th and missing out on the play-off round.