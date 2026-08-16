Peter Bosz: 'I stopped training immediately on Friday. Everyone was devastated'

Peter Bosz has revealed more about Alassane Pléa's injury at the press conference after Excelsior - PSV. According to the PSV coach, the striker will be out for around six weeks.

PSV signed Pléa last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for three million euros. But the striker suffered a serious knee injury in only his second league match.

He did not play again for the rest of the season. Then it went wrong again in training last Friday. The Frenchman stayed down injured after an action.

"He was lying there on the ground. It was a terrible sight, because of the year he has had behind him," the coach of the reigning champions began.

"Afterwards you are glad it is not his knee, but another serious injury, but we were all devastated. We did not feel like carrying on training either."

"I stopped training immediately. I noticed it in the lads too. They were all standing around him and it was not the moment to carry on," Bosz concluded.

Bosz does not expect Pléa back at PSV until October. For now, he can still call on Ricardo Pepi and Guus Til as centre-forwards.