Kodai Sano and Filip Kostic look set to become PSV players. Footage from transfer journalist Mounir Boualin, who is in Eindhoven on Wednesday, leaves little doubt.

For PSV, that makes this a big day in the transfer window. Boualin was at Anna TopSupport in Eindhoven early in the morning.

PSV's potential signings always undergo their medical there before they can put pen to paper.

At around 10:00, 22-year-old Sano arrived. He is joining from NEC for just under €15 million.

Then, two hours later, 33-year-old Filip Kostic also checked in. He had been a free agent for a month after his contract at Juventus expired.

Later on Wednesday, Peter Bosz will therefore get his way with two absolute top signings for the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Earlier in this transfer window, technical director Earnest Stewart brought midfielder Sven Mijnans to the Philips Stadion. He joined from AZ for €13 million.