'The personnel choices will forever baffle me' - Vlatko Andonovski blasted for damaging USWNT's 'reputation' by Taylor Twellman after 2023 World Cup disaster

Taylor Twellman blasted USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski for damaging the side's "reputation" after their World Cup last-16 loss to Sweden.

USWNT suffer shock World Cup last-16 exit

Twellman says Andonovski damaged team reputation

Lost to Sweden on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides couldn't be separated over 120 minutes in the round of 16 clash, with Sweden prevailing 5-4 on penalties. The USWNT gave their best performance of the tournament but spurned a host of chances in normal time and were eventually sent packing after a dramatic shootout.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, former USMNT attacker Taylor Twellman said head coach Andonovski has damaged the team's reputation with his selection decisions at the 2023 World Cup. "The two time defending champion USWNT only beat Vietnam and did not score a goal in 210 [minutes]," he tweeted. "There is nothing else that should be discussed other than that. The personnel choices will forever baffle me because reputation was more important than repetition. It’s the World Cup!!!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT limped into the knockouts by finishing second in Group E, after following up a 3-0 win against Vietnam with 1-1 and 0-0 draws with the Netherlands and Portugal respectively. Experienced stars including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe failed to deliver, while young talents like Sophia Smith didn't live up to the hype.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANDONOVSKI AND THE USWNT?: Andonvoski has been in charge since 2019 but has come under increasing pressure in recent months. Several former men's and women's players have criticised his tactics and decisions, including USWNT legend Carli Lloyd. The fall-out from the USWNT's worst ever World Cup showing might be too hot for him to keep his job.