Speaking on the sidelines of Cologne's Bundesliga draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday evening (1-1), Matthäus told Sky about El Mala: "He is definitely a player for Jürgen Klopp. He would also have been a player for Julian Nagelsmann."

Nagelsmann handed El Mala his first call-up for the German national team in November 2025 after his rapid rise at Effzeh. But the Germany Under-21 international (seven appearances, one goal) is still waiting for his senior debut. He was also left out of Germany's squad for the World Cup finals, which came as quite a surprise at the time. Even when attacking player Lennart Karl (18, Bayern Munich) suffered a serious injury in the build-up to the tournament, El Mala still fell through the cracks with Nagelsmann and Leipzig's Assan Ouedraogo (20) was called up as a replacement.

Matthäus has his own theory about that decision and sees no sporting reason for it: "Maybe he didn't take him because there would have been too much fuss around him. But that's exactly what we need. A player like him with this pace uses his strengths. He has strengths that you need to be right at the top."

Following a turbulent summer transfer window, which included a supposedly rejected move to FC Brentford, interest from Borussia Dortmund and a surprise contract extension in Cologne, El Mala made a strong start to the season. He was among the goals on the opening matchday against Hoffenheim (2-1).

Illness kept him out against Stuttgart (1-4) the previous week. Then, carrying a knock, he started on the bench for the draw with Werder before coming on for the final quarter of an hour.

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Cologne coach Rene Wagner (38) said of El Mala's DFB prospects: "He has already been involved. There has not yet been any exchange. Said now wants to perform in order to put himself forward. Unfortunately from the bench today, but we have great hope that he gives us plenty of energy." FC goalscorer Linton Maina (27) raved that at least "a rocket is still coming off the bench" with the forward.

Cologne are now 11th in the table with four points. Next week they still have an away game at Hamburger SV before the first international break of the season begins. Whether El Mala is involved with the senior national team will be decided on Thursday. Klopp will then name his first squad.

Will he bring in El Mala? Klopp opens the door for newcomers at the DFB

According to Sky, Klopp wants to rely on El Mala. The new DFB coach sees great potential in him and wants to put his trust in the Cologne player from the very start of his spell in charge, the pay-TV broadcaster reported several weeks ago.

At his inaugural press conference at the end of July, Klopp had already thrown the door wide open for newcomers and also stressed that wingers will play a decisive role under him: "Because every opponent can make the pitch very narrow. The only advantage you have is for a brief moment out wide. The playmakers of the modern era are out wide," said Klopp. Judging purely from an attacking perspective, with his pace, dribbling strength and direct drive towards goal, El Mala fits intense Klopp football perfectly, but his work in counter-pressing will also be decisive.

Germany first face the Netherlands in Amsterdam in the Nations League (24 September). Three days later, Klopp takes charge of his first home game in Augsburg against Greece (27 September), while Germany also face Serbia (1 October, Munich) and Greece again (4 October, Thessaloniki) in two further Nations League matches.