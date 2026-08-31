Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082128408.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Perez is ‘driven mad’ by the hype around the striker linked with the Netherlands national team

AZ Alkmaar
Netherlands

Kenneth Perez has poured cold water on the hype around Ro-Zangelo Daal. The AZ forward scored twice in Sunday's 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles and stood out, but the analyst says that's no reason to start throwing around superlatives.

"Things are moving quickly for him," presenter Wouter Bouwman says on Dit was het Weekend on ESPN after watching footage of Daal. Perez, though, wants none of it.

"Take it easy, man. I’m really going mad from all that nonsense about multi-talent, great talent. He’s a young and decent player. Let’s wait and see what it all becomes," Perez says, refusing to label Daal a top talent already. "All those superlatives about ordinary players... Calm down, please."

Bouwman then points out that Daal is on the radar of the Curaçao national team. "He can also wait a bit longer for the Netherlands." Perez's response says plenty: "Well..."

Arie Haan sees it very differently in his role as reporter for De Telegraaf. The former Ajax and Netherlands player has included the AZ forward in his Team of the Week. 

Eredivisie
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ

"They kept trying to block off the outside. Then he just went inside. He played brilliantly. It’s good for Xavi that another winger is emerging who is developing so spectacularly," Haan says, offering some free advice to the Netherlands head coach.

The Algemeen Dagblad reports that Daal is on a so-called "watchlist" kept by Xavi. Fellow forwards Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink and Shaqueel van Persie are also reportedly on the Spanish coach's list.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google