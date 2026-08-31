Kenneth Perez has poured cold water on the euphoria around Ro-Zangelo Daal. The AZ forward scored twice in Sunday's 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles and stood out, but the analyst says that is no reason to start throwing around superlatives.

"Things are moving quickly with him," presenter Wouter Bouwman says on Dit was het Weekend on ESPN after watching footage of Daal. Perez, though, wants none of it.

"Take it easy, man. I’m really going crazy from all that talk about a multi-talented player, a wonderful talent. He is a young and decent player. Let’s wait and see what he is going to become," Perez says, refusing to label Daal a top talent already. "All those superlatives about ordinary players... Calm down, please."

Then Bouwman points out that Daal is in the frame for the Curaçao national team. "He can also wait a bit longer for the Netherlands national team." Perez's reply says plenty: "Well..."

Arie Haan takes the opposite view in his role as reporter for De Telegraaf. The former Ajax and Netherlands player has included the AZ forward in his Team of the Week.

"They kept trying to cover the outside. Then he just went inside. He played brilliantly. For Xavi, it is nice that another winger is emerging who is developing so spectacularly," Haan says, offering some free advice to the Netherlands national team coach.

Meanwhile, the Algemeen Dagblad reports that Daal is on one of Xavi's so-called watchlists. Fellow forwards Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink and Shaqueel van Persie are also said to be on the Spanish coach's list.