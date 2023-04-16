Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola does not think Sadio Mane's fight with Leroy Sane will harm Bayern Munich.

Guardiola thinks Mane-Sane fight could galvanise Bayern

'Sometimes you need conflict to make the team together'

City lead 3-0 ahead of Wednesday's second leg

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City boss has dismissed suggestions that the brawl involving Mane and Sane was a sign of disarray at Bayern and believes it makes the Bundesliga side more dangerous in their Champions League quarter-final second leg. Die Roten lost the first leg 3-0.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Absolutely, sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together, I am pretty sure of that. It's not a weak point, it will be a strong point against us," Guardiola told a reporters after City's 3-1 win over Leicester.

"I know this club perfectly, I can imagine the situation against City, we play there, the players will do their best. Bayern will do their best on Wednesday but I am pretty sure what happened here. If it was the opposite and we had lost 3-0 and didn't win today and there was some conflict, the team would say it is a final for us and we know exactly what we have to do and we will do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City were dominant for much of the first leg at the Etihad Stadium but Guardiola insisted he was not complacent ahead of the trip to the Allianz Arena in Munich. "We have a final in four days and the team is going to play at the limits. I know the character of the stadium and the players they have and the German mentality," he added.

"We have to work a lot, be stable in our bad moments, and go there so aggressive to win the game. We have to score a goal and win the game. This is what I would like to put in the minds of my players We are going to watch tomorrow or tonight and see how many things we can do better and prevent the good things they can do and try to win the game."

WHAT NEXT? After visiting Bayern on Wednesday City play against Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.