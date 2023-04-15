'Such an important player' - Pep Guardiola responds to Man City fans booing Joao Cancelo during Bayern Munich clash as he hints at defender returning to squad next season

Pep Guardiola suggested that Manchester City fans have always appreciated Joao Cancelo while speaking on the Portuguese getting booed at the Etihad.

Guardiola responds to Cancelo treatment

Hinted his return to the club next season

Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Joao Cancelo, who left Manchester City on loan in the January transfer window and joined Bayern Munich, came on as a substitute during the Champions quarter-final first leg clash between the two clubs.

The Portuguese full-back was jeered by the home fans as he entered the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. But Pep Guardiola, while speaking on the incident, stated that the player has always been appreciated at the club and also hinted he could return to the club next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said, "Joao has always been so appreciated at Man City. It happened because maybe he was an opponent. I’m sure they appreciate him a lot. Joao has been and maybe will be, such an important player for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese international's future at Bayern Munich looks uncertain as the player has a clause in his loan deal that can trigger a €70 million (£61m/$76m) permanent deal, but the German club are not keen to do business at that price. Barcelona have also shown interest in signing the player next season and it will be interesting to see where he lands up next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO CANCELO? Cancelo is likely to be named in the matchday squad of Bayern Munich on Saturday as they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.