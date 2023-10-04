Pep the party pooper! Guardiola puts the kibosh on RB Leipzig's plan for Josko Gvardiol ceremony ahead of defender's return to former club in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has put the kibosh on RB Leipzig's plan for a ceremony to honour Josko Gvardiol on his return to his former club.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Croatian outlet Dnevik, officials of the German club planned to pay tribute to Gvardiol on his return to the Red Bull Arena with new side Manchester City on Wednesday night. But a pre-match ceremony - involving the presentation of a bronze bull statue - was vetoed by Guardiola, who would not entertain the possibility of a distraction ahead of an important game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gvardiol was a hugely popular figure in Leipzig with fans and club employees. The 21-year-old excelled in his two seasons in the Bundesliga, persuading City to pay €90 million (£77.9m/$94.6m) for his services – a world-record fee for a defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? While there won't be any sort of formal ceremony at the Red Bull Arena tonight, the Croatian is sure to get a warm welcome and an ovation from home supporters.