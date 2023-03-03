Pep Guardiola: Man City are being treated unfairly by Premier League referees!

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side are being treated unfairly by Premier League officials regarding the issue of time-wasting.

Pep explains anger with officials

Insists City victimised over time-wasting

Anger comes after Ederson booking in February

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola did not hide his frustrations with Premier League officials as he discussed time-wasting, stating that his side are treated unfairly compared to other teams in the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: The City boss told all to reporters before his side's meeting with Newcastle on Saturday: "We are the team with the least waste of time in the career and the first time we go to Arsenal away, after 36 minutes we got a yellow card, so don't worry about wasting time. I'm not paying attention to that.

"I'm paying more attention to what we have to do to beat them (Newcastle), the way they press and the problems we suffered in some moments when we played them away at the beginning of the season."

He added: “It depends on the referee, but I'm pretty sure the yellow will be for Ederson. How many thousand million games do teams come to the Etihad Stadium and waste time by the keepers?

"It's 20 seconds every time, the goal kick and long ball and long ball and long ball, but nothing happens. Absolutely nothing happens. And after, we want to be active to play, and we get a yellow card. That's is why I'm far away about comments about the referees, because I don't care one second. They can do whatever they want.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola is not the only manager to express frustration about time-wasting and teams not having the ball in active play for particularly long. Before the Carabao Cup final, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag labelled Newcastle 'annoying' in reference to their time-wasting antics.

When Guardiola was quizzed on if he had brought up his grievances with the authorities, he showed his frustration once again: “What is authorities? I don't talk with the Premier League, because we are accused by them. No referees, no Premier League, no care."

His number-one Ederson was booked in the first half at the Emirates in February as City beat Arsenal 3-1, a game that many expected to be the tipping point in the Premier League title race.

WHAT NEXT? City host Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off, with the Magpies winless in their last four games. They will be aiming to halt City's title charge as they look to close the gap to table-toppers Arsenal.