Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City fans to drink responsibly at the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City face Man Utd in FA Cup final

Authorities want to avoid fan trouble

Pep asked City fans to behave

WHAT HAPPENED? Authorities have upped security to avoid clashes between fans as rivals City and Manchester United meet in the final for the first time. The game was moved to 3pm while there are designated fan zones to keep the supporters separate at Wembley.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has urged his team's fans to behave themselves as the Premier League champions look to complete a domestic double, telling reporters: "We will do everything to beat United. I understand completely that City fans were in the shadow for decades, behind United, playing the first time in the history of the FA Cup a final against them. Try to do the best game possible. Have fun, enjoy the right portion of beers before the game and that’s all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are out to become the second English team to ever win a domestic and continental treble, following in the footsteps of United's 1999 achievement. United will hope to put an end to that pursuit on Saturday before City go on to face Inter in the Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT? City are heavy favourites for the final, but United will be doing all they can to prevent them completing the treble this season.