Pep Guardiola admits he has failed to get the best out of Kalvin Phillips with midfielder still struggling for minutes at Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he has failed to get the best out of Kalvin Phillips with midfielder still struggling for minutes.

Phillips struggling at City

Guardiola admitted his failure

Suggested Marcelo Bielsa's system was perfect for Phillips

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old was signed from Leeds for £45million in 2022 after exceptional performances under Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. However, Phillips has managed just 23 appearances since his move to the Etihad after struggling to adapt to the methods of Guardiola.

There was a sense of regret in the Spanish manager as he reflected on Phillip's stint with City and admitted that he would have loved to unlock the player's full potential just like Bielsa.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Marcelo (Bielsa) gave Kalvin the best of Kalvin in his career," Guardiola told reporters.

"I'd love to have done with Kalvin what Marcelo has done to him. We have our own specific way to play and (he) sometimes struggles in a few things, while the previous (Leeds playing style) was perfect (for him)," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips was speculated to be leaving City in the summer to get more minutes under his belt but Guardiola revealed that the player insisted on staying while he was discussing his future with the club.

"The club spoke with him because he did not have many minutes," said Guardiola.

"He said 'no, I want to stay'. We brought Kalvin here for his quality. He is open minded, always wants to learn and wants to help. This is what we want to try to do."

WHAT NEXT? Phillips might get a rare start on Wednesday evening against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup as Rodri remains suspended and Kevin de Bruyne is nursing an injury. He would hope to prove his mettle and claim a stake for more involvement going ahead in the season.