'He never complains' - Pep Guardiola explains the key difference between goal machines Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola pointed out the key difference between Erling Haaland and his former pupil Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City manager heaped praises on his star striker and stated that Haaland is always happy and content with his performances, unlike Lionel Messi who would always remain restless even if he had scored a brace in a game.

Haaland scored a brace in Manchester City's thumping 4-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. With the two goals, the Norwegian took his Premier League tally to 30 goals in just 27 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the win over Southampton, Guardiola said, "Haaland is always happy, always smiling. Lionel Messi scored two but not three and was a bit sad because he didn't score the third! Erling is all the time in an incredible mood. Even in the bad moments at the beginning of this season when people said he couldn't adapt, he arrived at training with a big smile and said hi to everyone. He has had an incredible impact, not just on the pitch.

"Every day in training sessions, in the locker room. I have the feeling that he is so happy with us. He never complains about [being taken off]. He respects me a lot. After Burnley, he was injured and couldn't play against Liverpool, so we know him and have to take care of him. He can score important goals and win games. He is going to play 90 minutes but with this amount of games every three days, and you have another weapon in Julian [Alvarez], who is always ready. That's why it is a big boost for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been sensational since he joined the Citizens from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has been vital in the Champions League for the English side, scoring 10 times in just six appearances. Guardiola further suggested that the forward is already on the same level as legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? The star striker will be next seen in action on April 11 when Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash.