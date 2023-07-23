Look away, Pep! Erik ten Hag & Man Utd stars meet Julia Roberts as Hollywood actress attends Arsenal game in New York - just four months after Guardiola's 'idol' admission

Manchester City may have won all the trophies last season, but coach Pep Guardiola has one reason to be jealous of Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.

Actress attended United's win against Arsenal

Posed for pictures with players

Hollywood star is one of Guardiola's idols

WHAT HAPPENED? United coach Ten Hag and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford got up close and personal with Hollywood star Julia Roberts as she attended the team's 2-0 win against Arsenal in New York.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Roberts posed for pictures with members of the squad and United shared them on Instagram, with the caption: "Always great to see you, [Julia Roberts]."

THE GOSSIP: United's reunion with Roberts comes months after City coach Guardiola revealed that the Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich star is one of his idols. Guardiola admitted that he felt like a failure because Roberts visited United back in 2016 instead of his team, who went on to claim the English and European treble last season.

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles," he said. "She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?"

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's team will recover from the excitement of meeting the celebrity before they face Wrexham in their next pre-season friendly while on tour of the United States.