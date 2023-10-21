Manchester City will offer a special tribute in the Manchester derby next week after the passing away of Red Devils' legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

After a scintillating victory to reach the pinnacle of the Premier League, Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his side will give a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton when the reigning champions lock horns with Manchester United next week.

The Sky Blues are scheduled to lock horns with United at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday with the former looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table while the latter looking to recover from a shambolic start.

United are set to cross swords with Sheffield United but the Red Devils were met with saddening news as their club veteran Sir Bobby Charlton passed away just 10 days after his 86th birthday. The Three Lions' legend had a staggering career playing for the Red Devils and England's National Team scoring 199 goals for his club and 49 for his country.

Speaking after his side's victory against Brighton Pep Guardiola expressed his condolences, “I am sorry on behalf of the Manchester City family to his family, to Manchester United’s family, and for English football. I think next week when we go to Old Trafford we will be present to make a first tribute,".

“I love this country for many things. One of them is how they take care of the legends of each club. They are part of each club. Sir Bobby Charlton represented Manchester United and English football,” suggested the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.