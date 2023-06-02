Pep Guardiola confirms Ederson will NOT start FA Cup final as Stefan Ortega set to face Man Utd - with Kevin De Bruyne & Jack Grealish passed as fit

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed he will keep faith with goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ortega will start the FA Cup final after playing in all of City's previous matches in the tournament, Guardiola has revealed. The coach also confirmed Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne have trained twice since recovering from niggling injuries and are fit to play at Wembley in a full-strength squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah he [Ortega] is going to play. It's always been the same in the cups, even with Barcelona and Munich, so he's going to play in the FA Cup," Guardiola told a press conference on Friday.

On De Bruyne and Grealish, who missed the 1-0 defeat at Brentford, the coach added: "They trained well the last two training sessions. They are more or less fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Throughout his career Guardiola has often played his stand-in goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions, with Jose Manuel Pinto starting three Copa del Rey finals for him for Barcelona. Last season Zack Steffen started the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool and had a nightmare display. Ederson did play in the 2019 final against Watford but will watch Saturday's game from the bench.

WHAT NEXT? After facing United at Wembley hoping to complete the domestic double, City head to Istanbul for the Champions League final against Inter Milan.