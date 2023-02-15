Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

- Ederson collides with Nketiah
- Penalty awarded
- Saka converts from spot to equalise
WHAT HAPPENED? While Manchester City players gathered around referee Anthony Taylor after he signalled for the spot-kick, the Gunners felt Ederson should have received a second yellow card in addition to the penalty.
Saka's conversion was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past Ederson after Ederson pointed out where he should shoot.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor's call could be a turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had jumped out to a 1-0 advantage through a Gunners mistake before the Saka penalty levelled the score.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.