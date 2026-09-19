Pedro Porro injury shocks De Zerbi and puts De la Fuente in a bind

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi suffered an early blow during Saturday's clash with Aston Villa in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Pedro Porro went down in the 17th minute. The Spain right-back sustained an injury that prevented him from completing the game.

Tottenham's medical staff rushed on to examine Porro and check on his condition, but the defender could not continue, forcing De Zerbi into an early change.

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De Zerbi withdrew Porro and sent on Archie Gray in his place in the 18th minute, the first forced change of the match.

The injury does not just hurt Tottenham and their coach. It may also carry repercussions for the Spain national team, given Porro's involvement with them in the coming period.

Luis de la Fuente had named his new squad for La Roja, preparing for the start of their UEFA Nations League campaign for the 2026-2027 season, and Porro featured in it.

The nature of the injury should become clear over the coming hours, along with any chance he has of making the upcoming international fixtures. Spain's coaching staff will be waiting on the player's medical report.

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Porro's injury lands at a time when Tottenham are chasing their first Premier League win of the season, after a faltering start.

Spurs lost to Brentford and Newcastle in the opening two rounds, then drew goalless with Nottingham and Everton, still searching for that elusive first win.

Their struggles were not confined to the league. The team also exited the Carabao Cup after losing 3-1 to Liverpool.