Pedro Porro confirms imminent Tottenham transfer & admits to skipping Sporting training

Pedro Porro has confirmed his imminent transfer to Tottenham while admitting to skipping training at Sporting CP ahead of the move.

Spurs have a deal in place with Sporting

Personal terms agreed with Porro

Player on his way to London

WHAT HAPPENED? The Porro transfer saga is all set to come to an end as Tottenham have struck a £40 million ($49m) deal to sign the full-back from Sporting CP. However, the transfer was set to fall apart on Monday as Sporting reneged on the deal with a medical already booked in London for the player. Spurs jumped into action to resolve the issue and Porro has since been spotted at the airport in Lisbon ahead of his arrival in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Before boarding his flight, the 23-year-old admitted to CMTV that he skipped training in order to force the switch to the Premier League: "I’m grateful to Sporting, I love the club. I didn’t train as I was only focused on the transfer to Spurs but I will always be thankful to the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antonio Conte has moved for Porro in a bid to upgrade his options at right back. Emerson Royal has failed to produce the goods in that position for Spurs, while Matt Doherty has been publicly criticised by Conte himself for his unimpressive displays.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Porro has previously spent time in England on Manchester City's books, but did not make a single appearance as he spent his entire contractual period on loan, first at Real Valladolid and then at Sporting. Last summer he made his move permanent to the Portuguese outfit.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORRO? The Spaniard will hope to make his Tottenham bow against his former employers City on Sunday in the Premier League.