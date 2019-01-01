Pedro believes Barcelona return is possible as he approaches the end at Chelsea

A product of the famed La Masia academy system feels a retracing of his steps to Camp Nou could be possible as he heads towards free agency

forward Pedro is heading towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and believes a return to could be a possibility once he hits free agency.

The 32-year-old will see his current terms in west London expire in the summer of 2020.

After five years in , the World Cup winner's time at Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to a close, with Goal revealing that he, along with Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso, could well leave in January.

As a product of the famed La Masia academy system, and a man who enjoyed considerable success at Camp Nou during the reign of Pep Guardiola, Pedro sees no reason why he could not return to his roots.

He is still held in high regard by those at Barcelona and there may be a squad role for him in Catalunya despite now being past his peak.

Quizzed on whether such a move could be made by Cadena Ser Catalunya, Pedro said: “Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it's evident that it's a possibility to go back. I've always said it.

“It's a club I have special love for because I support them. I've had so many experiences there and was there so many years, I feel loved by the fans.

“It's an option that's always there and that I hope could happen.”

Pressed further on who needs to make the call for him to return to his roots, the two-time European Championship winner added: “I don't know if it's in the hands of the president, the coach or whoever.

“I think for them my return is difficult but it's clearly a possibility.”

Pedro figured in nine seasons for Barcelona before heading to Chelsea in 2015.

He took in 321 appearances, netting 99 goals, while adding five titles and three crowns to an impressive CV.

The hard-working winger also got the chance to play alongside some of the finest talent the world has ever seen, in one of the greatest teams of all time.

Guardiola’s side of the tiki-taka era was littered with legendary figures such as Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

Pedro considers the latter to be the best ever, saying of a six-time Ballon d’Or winner: “I think Leo Messi is going to be the best player of all time.

“Yes, I also think that some Golden Balls have been lost along the way and that he could have even more.”