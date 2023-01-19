Pedri contract: FC Barcelona star's wages, deal expiry date & release clause

The Spanish youngster has developed into a key figure at the Camp Nou and his current deal reflects that status.

Pedri became an instant hit after moving to Barcelona from Las Palmas in the 2020/21 season.

At the age of only 18, the Spaniard appeared in 52 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants in his maiden season, scoring four times and providing six assists.

His consistent performance for Barcelona helped him win the Golden Boy award in 2021 and also earned him a place in the Spanish national side.

But what are the terms of his existing employment deal? GOAL takes a look…

How much does Pedri earn at Barcelona?

Barcelona secured the services of the midfielder in 2019 for an initial €5 million transfer fee, but he was immediately sent back on loan to Las Palmas. He only joined them the subsequent year.

He joined the club on a two-year deal but extended his stay by penning a new five-year deal in 2021 and currently earns €38,000 per week in wages.

When does Pedri’s contract at Barcelona expire?

The midfielder's current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, having extended in 2021.

At 20, Pedri is already an asset to Barcelona. He has formed a formidable midfield partnership with compatriot Gavi and the duo often draws comparisons with former Spain and Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

In fact, Xavi, who is also the manager of the club, had suggested that even Iniesta and himself were not as good as Pedri and Gavi when they were 20.

Recently in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona boss said, "Me at 20 years old and Andres at 20 years old, we were not at the level that Pedri or Gavi are. Eric Garcia, at twenty; Ansu… How Gavi competes, the passion he puts in… We were not at his level.”

What is Pedri's release clause?

Exit clauses are a mandatory part of contracts in Spanish football and clubs have been making sure these release clauses are high enough to deter any potential suitors ever since Barcelona lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m back in 2017.

Pedri is no exception to that custom and his release clause is set at €1 billion.