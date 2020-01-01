Paying £100m for Sancho could leave Man Utd with egg on their face - Parker

The former Red Devils defender is not convinced that the Borussia Dortmund and England forward is deserving of a big-money transfer just yet

Paul Parker is not convinced that should be looking at investing £100 million ($125m) in winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are among those said to be considering a big-money move to prise an international away from his current surroundings in .

Interest in Sancho from those at Old Trafford has been mooted for some time, with the 20-year-old having enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since departing neighbours in 2017.

More teams

A flurry of goals and assists in the has brought an exciting talent back onto the radar of clubs in the Premier League.

They have also seen his valuation soar, with it suggested that United would need to break their transfer record in order to get a deal over the line.

Parker is not convinced that the figures stack up when it comes to a relatively unproven performer, with the Red Devils having had their figures burned in the past when it comes to splashing the cash.

The former United defender told Eurosport: “Is Jadon Sancho worth the money that is being talked about? All people have seen is flashes in an England shirt, and all of a sudden they think he is the next best thing.

“He is English, so we have to hype, hype, hype. I am not 100 per cent sure, given what I have seen. At the moment, I am just being honest, I am not 100 per cent sure about him.

“There are clubs like United who are willing to spend big money, but this sort of fee could leave them with egg on their face. £100m is a lot of money for a player that an English club have let go already.

“If you look at Paul Pogba, who United let go before, then having to spend an extortionate amount of money to bring him back - look how that has turned out, so far.

“On the playing side, it will be a risk. Let's see what happens after all this (the coronavirus lockdown), as that will affect it. Agents are starting to get concerned about when they are going to start earning money again.

“People talk about the value of the player going down, it just remains to be seen which clubs will have enough money to spend this sort of cash. Let’s wait until footballs have been kicked and see.”

Parker added, with it unclear where Sancho would fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans given the attacking options already available to him: “United have wide forwards. If Sancho comes in, you have got to ask where is Anthony Martial going to play? Where does Marcus Rashford play? Given how he likes to start wide and then come in.

Article continues below

“What about Daniel James? When you then go and spend £100m on a player who is younger than him. That will affect him, mentally. Would it be a backwards step to ruin all the progress they have made?

“Look at other areas, like the centre forward position. You can buy as many wide players as you like, but you still need a centre forward who is going to score you a minimum of 19 league goals a season.

“It is a problem at United. They have Odion Ighalo at the moment, but he is not the long-term solution. This position may well be the priority than bringing in a fashion statement like Sancho.”