'Pay & don't speak!' - Mourinho reveals exchange with Abramovich before he signed Drogba

The Ivory Coast international scored a total of 164 goals for the Blues, going on to become their fourth-top scorer of all time

Jose Mourinho says he insisted sign Didier Drogba from , claiming he told Blues owner Roman Abramovich to "pay and don't speak".

Drogba moved to the west London club in 2004, the same year Mourinho joined, completing a £24 million ($31m) transfer from .

The international was 26 years old at the time and had scored a total of 39 goals from 80 appearances in the French league.

Speaking to beIn Sports this week, Mourinho said: “Drogba is the kind of guy who is so loyal that he never forgot that I took him from Marseille to the , where he was not even expected, because he didn’t start very young at that level.

“He had already played for , Marseille, Le Mans, so when I took him to Chelsea I remember clearly Abramovich was asking me, ‘Who? Who do you want as a striker?’

“With all the big names in Europe at that time I said Drogba. ‘Who is he? Where’s he playing?’ (I said) 'Mr Abramovich – pay. pay, and don’t speak'.

“And Didier was an iconic player for Chelsea, for the Premier League."

Drogba went on to score a total of 164 goals for Chelsea in 381 appearances for the club across two stints, leaving him as their fourth-top scorer behind Frank Lampard, Bobby Tambling and Kerry Dixon.

Having won two Premier League titles under Mourinho, Drogba lifted another in 2009-10 and pick up four winner's medals plus a famous victory immediately before he left for , scoring the winning penalty in Munich.

After brief stints with Shanghai Shenhua and between 2012-14, the Ivorian was again signed by Mourinho at Chelsea and scored four Premier League goals to help the Blues to another league title.

The Ivorian then moved to the with , and later become a player/co-owner of Phoenix Rising before finally retiring in November last year.