Does Paulo Dybala deserve Roma's No.10? Francesco Totti tells Argentine forward what he must do to inherit his iconic jersey

WHAT HAPPENED? Totti, a club legend, who spent 24 years of his professional career with I Giallorossi, claimed that if Dybala wants to inherit his iconic number 10 shirt, the Argentine needs to spend at least 10 years at the club and prove his loyalty to them and the fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to GOAL exclusively, Totti said, "Does he deserve Roma's number 10? He deserves it if he stays another 10-20 years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dybala, who joined Roma after leaving Juventus last summer, had an impressive debut season under Jose Mourinho, where he scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 38 matches for the club and played a crucial role in them reaching the Europa League final. The Argentina international currently wears the number 21 shirt and it remains to be seen if the club actually hands him Totti's iconic shirt.

WHAT NEXT FOR AS ROMA? After missing out on winning back-to-back European trophies last season, Roma are set to regroup in July, after which they are scheduled to travel to South Korea for a pre-season tour where they will face Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Incheon United.