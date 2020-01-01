Pogba tests positive for coronavirus and is not selected in France squad for UEFA Nations League

The Manchester United midfielder has been left out of the latest international squad along with Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele

midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

The 27-year-old had been named in the world champions' squad for upcoming fixtures against and but has now been forced out of consideration for selection.

Pogba has been replaced in Deschamps' squad by midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while international team mate Tanguy Ndombele of Hotspur also misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

More teams

It means Pogba will have to spend 14 days in isolation - meaning he will miss the start of Man United's pre-season preparations, which begin next week following their extended 2019-20 season as they reached the semi-finals.

However, he should be able to play in United's first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season, against on September 19. The Red Devils start their domestic season a week later than most of their rivals to allow them additional rest due to their exploits in Europe.

He is said to be asymptomatic, however the positive test means Deschamps has no option but to leave out one of his key players for the first set of men's international fixtures played in Europe this calendar year.

On a footballing level, the absence of Pogba and Dembele provides opportunities for teenage talent Camavinga - linked with a move to this summer - and midfielder Houssem Aouar, who have been called up to the France senior squad for the first time.

Article continues below

Central defender Dayot Upamecano has also been called up after impressing in 's run to the semi-finals.

France travel to Sweden for their first encounter on Friday, September 5, before hosting Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final on September 8.

More to follow.