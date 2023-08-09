'Data ran out' - Paul Mullin gives hilarious response to Phil Parkinson's claim that Wrexham striker wasn't answering his phone while recovering from injury in United States

Paul Mullin gave a hilarious response to Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after he claimed that the striker was not answering his calls in California.

Mullin was recovering in the U.S.

Did not receive Parkinson's call

Claims he ran out of data

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was recovering in co-owner Rob McElhenney's house in the United States, after he suffered a punctured lung during Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side. As a result, he missed Wrexham's League Two opener and their Carabao Cup win over Wigan Athletic.

After the cup match, Parkinson was asked about Mullin's recovery, and told Sky Sports: "We've got to get Mulls back from California first of all. He hasn't been answering his phone for a few days! Which you can't blame. No, he'll be back with us and when he comes back in the next few days we'll be able to assess [him], we'll send him to see a specialist and see how long he's going to be out for."

Mullin is on his way back to Wales from the United States and he replied to his manager posting a thumbs-up picture on a plane with the caption: "BRB, data ran out."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen when Mullin will be back in action. He was a crucial figure in the Wrexham team last season with his 38 goals, which helped the Dragons to earn promotion to League Two after a 15-year absence. It was evident that Wrexham lacked the scoring instinct Mullin provides in the attacking third during their 5-3 defeat to MK Dons in their league opener. Moreover, they also drew a blank against Wigan before winning the match on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? It is expected that further tests will be done after Mullin consults a specialist and then a time frame can be ascertained for his potential return. Meanwhile, Wrexham will have to do without his services when they take on AFC Wimbledon in their second League Two fixture on Saturday.