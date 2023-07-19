'We're coming for you' - Paul Mullin fires light-hearted warning to NFL star Patrick Mahomes as Wrexham players try their hand at American football

Paul Mullin jokingly fired a warning to NFL star Patrick Mahomes after trying his hand at American football with his Wrexham team-mates.

  • Wrexham in the United States
  • Mullin tries his hand at American football
  • Involves in banter with Mahomes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side have flown to the United States this summer for pre-season. While staying in the USA, Mullin decided to play some American football with team-mates Elliot Lee and Anthony Forde. The striker posted a video of one such session in his Instagram story and captioned it with a friendly warning for the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback that read: "Patrick Mahomes we are coming for you".

Mullin Insta Story@paulmullin12

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending the past 15 years stuck in the non-league ranks of English football, Wrexham finally secured promotion back into the Football League last season. Coach Phil Parkinson is overlooking preparations for the next season and has stunned the fans by managing to convince centre-back Will Boyle to join them from Championship side Huddersfield Town. 

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Chelsea at the Kenan Memorial Stadium - which is a stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina - on Wednesday.

