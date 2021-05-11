Patson Daka: Who is he and why are Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal chasing RB Salzburg star?

The striker has been consistent in the Austrian Bundesliga, and top sides believe he can help bolster the attacking department

Zambia's Patson Daka has been in a devastating form for Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg this season.

He has scored 30 goals for the Red Bulls in the 33 matches played in all competitions, and as a result, clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are rumoured to be eyeing Daka to bolster their attacking department.

Who is Patson Daka?

The youngster was born on October 9, 1998, in Kafue, Zambia. He was developed as a player at Nchanga Rangers from 2004 at just six years and left 10 years later to join Kafue Celtic's junior team.

Despite being promoted to the senior team in 2016, the forward struggled for game time and was eventually loaned to Power Dynamos in 2016. His breakthrough season was in 2017 when he was playing on loan in another Bundesliga team Liefering.

In 27 appearances, he scored six goals.

However, he had done enough to convince the Red Bulls to come for his signature.

He obliged and signed a five-year deal, and in the same year, scored two goals in as many matches to help the junior side win the Uefa Youth League.

He went on to make his senior team debut in August and since then he has played 78 matches for the club, scoring 51 goals in the process.

Daka has been a factor in the Zambia national team set-up. He played seven matches for the Zambia U17 team, scoring as many goals, and made 13 appearances for the U20 team, scoring six goals in the process to help them win the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

A year earlier, he also won the U20 Cosafa with the team, and has clinched the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austria Cup on three occasions each.

The 22-year-old has also won the Bundesliga Player of the season in the 2019/20 season, the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Championship Round in the same year, and in 2017, he was the Zambia Sportsman of the Year among others.

As well as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on the striker, who was the joint top scorer during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, while AC Milan are also understood to be keen on the attacker.