Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira criticised the nature of Argentina's World Cup final victory over France, condemning abuse hurled at Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe paraded as toy baby through Buenos Aires

Martinez showed gamesmanship throughout final

Vieira labelled antics 'dark side' of World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? The France forward was subject to attacks that continued into Argentina's open-top bus parade through Buenos Aires, with the French FA lodging a complaint over Mbappe being attached to a toy baby held by Martinez. The Albiceleste shot-stopper showed gamesmanship throughout the final - something which his own club manager is to have a word with him about - and Palace head coach Vieira labelled such antics "the dark side" of Argentina's victory in Lusail.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the nature of Argentina's celebrations and the treatment of Mbappe after the final, Vieira said in a press conference: "When you are talking about the abuse and the comments that he received after the World Cup, I think that is damaging the game and himself.

"Some of the pictures that I saw from the Argentina goalkeeper took away a little bit from what Argentina achieved at the World Cup. I don’t think that they really needed that. You can’t control sometimes people’s emotions or decisions, but that was a stupid decision from Martinez to do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira also condemned the racist songs directed at the 24-year-old in the aftermath of France's defeat: "I was really disappointed because I heard the same songs as you. I was really disappointed. I want to have a picture of the Argentina fans with the passion and the love they showed during those games.

“Of course, they won the World Cup, but in the stands, they were the best as well. I want to keep that in my mind and not think about those stupid fans who put some darkness on top of what Argentina achieved on and off the field. This is the dark side of the Argentina World Cup win.”

WHAT NEXT FOR VIEIRA? While the Palace boss denounces the treatment of his fellow countrymen, his attention will turn to matters at club level. The Eagles take on Fulham on Boxing Day in their first Premier League matchup since the international break.