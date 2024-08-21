Parlour predicts Arsenal to pip Man City to Premier League title

NetBet ambassador Ray Parlour has tipped former club Arsenal to end over 20 years of hurt by winning the 2024-25 Premier League title

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the English top-flight crown last season as they finished just two points behind Manchester City, taking the race right down to the final day of the campaign.

Arsenal have bolstered their squad over the summer with the permanent signings of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori. As such, Parlour believes the North London side are in the ideal position to win their first title since 2003-04.

Gunners legend Parlour told NetBet Sport Bet: “Arsenal will be even more determined to go one better this season. Arteta has boosted the squad and I think they may still make one further major signing before the window closes.

“But Arsenal can go one step further and lift the trophy at the end of the season. They have added quality and not lost any of the players Arteta values most.

“To name just a few more positives, Gabriel Jesus is fit, Kai Havertz is in good form and Gabriel Martinelli is back fully fit. Arsenal may well add one more signing in the attacking areas too, which could prove to be important come May.”

However, Parlour is still well aware of the threat posed by City, who are chasing a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

He added: “City will push Arsenal all the way and it will be a very close race again. Four titles in a row is an amazing achievement and City still have an amazing squad, although Julian Alvarez has left for Atletico Madrid, so his guile and skill will be missed.

“However, Erling Haaland will be ready to score bundles of goals again and with Rodri running the midfield, City will be tough to stop.

“But winning five in a row is very, very hard and with Arsenal looking strong, it may be time

for a new winner.”

