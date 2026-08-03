Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to wrap up the signing of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres before this summer's window shuts.

Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Paris Saint-Germain want to speed up negotiations to sign Ferran Torres during the current week".

"The French club are seeking to complete an agreement with Barcelona, and believe the deal could be settled quickly," he added. "There is optimism within the French club about signing Torres".

Torres himself had cracked the door open. He spoke about a possible move to the French capital and insisted football is unpredictable.

Currently in the United States for a promotional event with Under Armour, the forward faced questions about his future during an interview on the Today programme, broadcast on the "NBC" network.

The man who scored the goal that won Spain their second World Cup title first reaffirmed his loyalty to Barcelona. Asked about the reported interest from PSG, he replied: "At the moment, I have a contract with Barcelona".

Then came the line that turned heads. "But honestly, in football, no one knows what could happen," Torres said.

