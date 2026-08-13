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Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Paris Saint-Germain substantially increase bid for Mika Godts: amount Ajax accept becomes known

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Paris Saint-Germain are set to raise their bid for Mika Godts, De Telegraaf reported on Thursday evening. The newspaper says the French club are now offering a fee of 'well above fifty million euros, including bonuses that are relatively easy to cash in'.

PSG have already told Ajax that by phone. The offer still needs to be officially submitted in writing, but that is only a matter of time.

Godts himself agreed personal terms with PSG some time ago, but the two clubs still need to strike a deal. Earlier, the Ligue 1 club submitted a bid of forty million euros plus five million euros in bonuses.

Technical director Jordi Cruijff did not accept that. He is said to be aiming for a transfer fee of around sixty million euros.

Even with that sizeable gap, the two parties are now in talks. Sources close to PSG told De Telegraaf that a transfer fee between 55 and 58 million euros, including bonuses, is viewed as realistic by all parties involved.

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Godts is 'simply' part of Ajax's squad on Thursday evening for the match against Shelbourne FC in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Still, the Belgian is on the bench. He was also among the substitutes last Sunday against PEC Zwolle, in a 0-2 win, because he said he was not fully fit. He still came on with half an hour to go.

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