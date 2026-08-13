Paris Saint-Germain are set to raise their bid for Mika Godts, De Telegraaf reported on Thursday evening. According to the newspaper, the French club are now offering a fee of ‘well above €50 million, including relatively easily attainable bonuses’.

PSG have already told Ajax this by phone. The bid still has to be officially submitted in writing, but that now appears to be only a matter of time.

Godts himself agreed personal terms with PSG some time ago, but the two clubs still need to reach an agreement. Earlier, the Ligue 1 club bid €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Technical director Jordi Cruijff did not accept that. He is said to be holding out for a transfer fee of around €60 million.

Even with that sizeable gap, the two parties are now in talks. Sources close to PSG told De Telegraaf that a transfer fee between €55 million and €58 million, including bonuses, is seen as realistic by all parties involved.

Godts is ‘simply’ part of Ajax’s squad on Thursday evening for the match against Shelbourne FC in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

More strikingly, the Belgian is on the bench. He was also among the substitutes last Sunday against PEC Zwolle, a 2-0 win, because, by his own account, he was not fully fit. He still came on with half an hour left.