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Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoRennes
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Celine Abrahams

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1
TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain
Rennes

Comprehensive match preview of Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Rennais in Ligue 1. We break down team form, head-to-head records, and key storylines ahead of this Matchweek 1 clash at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes: Match details

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 1
Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais will kick-off on 23 August 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

FBL-FRA-SUPER CUP-LENS-PSGGetty Images

Match overview & opening weekend stakes

Paris Saint-Germain kick off their 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign on home turf as they welcome Stade Rennais to the Parc des Princes. The reigning giants look to start their domestic march with authority, while Rennes travel to the capital aiming to make an immediate statement on opening weekend.

Les Parisiens look to set the standard early

PSG enter the new season eager to reassert their domestic dominance under their star-studded roster. Anchored by core talents like Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha, the capital club aims to use the energy of the Parc des Princes to dictate tempo and secure all three points right out of the gate.

Sunderland v Stade Rennais - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images

The Red and Blacks seeking early-season upstarts

Rennes head into Paris looking to catch the champions cold on Matchweek 1. Memories of their impressive 3-1 victory over PSG in February 2026 - featuring goals from Musa Al-Taamari, Esteban Lepaul, and Breel Embolo - will provide the visitors with tactical belief. However, managing key absences, including midfielder Mahdi Camara due to suspension, will test Rennes' depth early in the campaign.

Historical edge meets recent fireworks

Historically, Paris Saint-Germain hold the upper hand in this fixture with 22 wins compared to Rennes' 9 victories alongside 6 draws. Yet, recent meetings prove that Rennes are fully capable of exploiting defensive lapses, making this opening weekend fixture a compelling test of tactical sharpness and early-season rhythm.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for PSG ahead of this fixture, though no probable lineup has been submitted. The situation around Bradley Barcola's potential departure adds uncertainty to the squad, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rennes will be without goalkeeper Nicolas Lemaitre through injury, while midfielder Mahdi Camara is suspended. Franck Haise's options in those areas are reduced for the trip to Paris, and further team news will be added when available.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

ARS
W1-1
MLL
L3-0
MUN
D1-1
AVL
W2-1
RCL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
REN

REN - Form

CLB
W2-1
GAL
D3-3
BRA
L1-2
BRE
L2-4
SUN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PSG have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Lens in the Trophée des Champions, a result that sparked criticism of the LFP for staging the fixture at Lens' own ground. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup. Across the five games, PSG scored six goals and conceded five, though the sample includes friendlies and cup fixtures alongside competitive matches.

Rennes have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in a pre-season friendly, and they also lost 2-4 to Brentford earlier in the summer. Their sole win came against Club Brugge in late July, a 2-1 victory. Rennes conceded ten goals across the five matches while scoring eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawRennes
4
0
1
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
FT
Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
FT
14Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Rennes beat PSG 3-1 at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1. Before that, PSG had dominated the fixture, putting five past Rennes without reply at the Parc des Princes in December 2025. Across the last five meetings, PSG hold the superior record with three wins to Rennes' one, with one further PSG victory coming in the Coupe de France in April 2024. PSG have scored 14 goals in those five games; Rennes have scored five.

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