Paris Saint-Germain have settled their position on signing Spanish midfielder Rodri in the summer transfer window. The move forms part of the club's drive to strengthen their squad after an unprecedented feat in their history: back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles under Luis Enrique.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Rodri's name surfaced recently as a potential option for Paris Saint-Germain, a move read as a response to Real Madrid's push for Yan Diomande. Yet the Parisian hierarchy never discussed the deal at all, not president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, not sporting advisor Luis Campos, not coach Luis Enrique.

PSG officials rate Vitinha as the best player in his position right now, and they believe the midfield already boasts plenty of alternatives. Alongside him are players who have taken a big leap under Luis Enrique, the likes of João Neves and Fabián Ruiz, plus Warren Zaïre-Emery, who earned a place at the World Cup despite not being a regular starter for Didier Deschamps.

Despite pulling out of the race for Yan Diomande as Real Madrid closed in, the Parisians insist they will not stand in the Spanish club's way. Madrid may wrap up their agreement with the player and Leipzig this week.

PSG are already hunting for other options after abandoning the Diomande deal, put off by the high transfer fee and the winger's steep financial demands. One name stands out among their targets: Ferran Torres.