Panini Euro 2020 stickers: How much it costs, checklist & how to swap

Everything you need to know about the classic collectors items that are accompanying the 2021 UEFA tournament

Euro 2020 isn't far away and fans are already getting stuck into the decades-old tradition of collecting Panini stickers to fill the official sticker book.

Whether it's looking for Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe or that elusive shiny to complete a team, there is plenty of enjoyment to be had, particularly when swapping.

So to help you on your way to filling the latest tournament book, Goal brings you all the details, including how much it costs, where to buy and more.

When are the Euro 2020 Panini stickers out?

The Euro 2020 Panini sticker book and stickers can be bought now.

Panini launched the new European Championship edition of their classic collectors item on March 23, 2021 - around three months ahead of the competition kick-off in June.

The Panini Euro 2020 sticker album was initially ready for launch in the spring of 2020, but was pushed back a year in order to coincide with the tournament itself, which had been moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How much do Euro 2020 Panini stickers cost?

A single packet of Euro 2020 Panini stickers costs 90p in the UK and a starter pack (sticker album and 26 stickers) will set you back £3.99. A tin - with 10 sticker packets, is available for £8.99.

It's also possible to buy tickets in multiples from the official Panini store, with 50 packets costing £45 and 100 packets priced at £90.

A box of 100 packets of stickers and a hardcover sticker album costs £99.99.

Where can I buy Euro 2020 Panini stickers?

Euro 2020 Panini stickers can be bought at most retail stores and newsagents. However, if you can't find them at your local shop, you can also buy them online through the official Panini web store.

There are a number of Euro 2020 Panini checklists available in order to ensure you have got all the stickers you need to fill the book.

You can use Goal's comprehensive checklist here or check out the official Panini apps, which have built-in checklists for users.

How do you fill the Euro 2020 Panini sticker book?

In order to fill the Euro 2020 Panini sticker book you will have to collect all the stickers. There are a number of book versions available - one with 678 slots and one with 568.

Naturally, the more packets of stickers you buy, the greater the chance you have of getting all the ones you need. However, buying packets of stickers can become expensive, so the general advice is to seek swaps.

As well as swapping with your friends, there are a number of sticker-swap websites online, while social media can be useful - though be careful and do your homework on the veracity of pages.

The phrase 'Got, Got, Need' has become synonymous with the Panini sticker collection and it's no surprise that there is even a dedicated Twitter hashtag.

You can also use the official UEFA Euro 2020 Panini app (available on iOS and Android) or Panini's Collectors app (also available on iOS and Android).

Panini has a missing sticker service for collectors in the UK, Gibraltar and Ireland that is accessible through its official site.

However, you can only order a maximum of 50 stickers and place only five orders. Each order costs 28p.

