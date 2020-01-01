'Pains me to say it!' - Giggs looking at Liverpool for Wales inspiration

The former Red Devil admits the Reds have been fantastic and he's hoping his national team can play in a similar style

Ryan Giggs has heaped praise upon , revealing he's eager for his side to take a few pointers from Jurgen Klopp's men.

Despite his strong history, Giggs can't help but admire how the Reds have played over the past few years as they close in on a long-awaited Premier League title.

With the competition now cleared to resume on June 17, Liverpool will look to wrap up the title quickly having lost just one league game all season.

The Reds' great form hasn't gone unnoticed by Giggs, who admits he's been paying close attention to how Klopp gets his side to play.

"I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach Jurgen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season," Giggs was quoted by Sky Sports.

"Obviously they'll go on and, whatever way it is, they'll win the league and deserve it. They've had two brilliant seasons actually, last year pushing Man City all the way.

"They're a great team to watch. There were certain things that I've taken out of the way that Liverpool play, and taking it on to the way that I want to do with Wales.

"Hopefully United will bridge that gap and catch them up. But you have to give credit where credit is due and Liverpool have been fantastic this season."

Asked about Old Trafford product Marcus Rashford, Giggs praised the bravery of players like Jadon Sancho, who wasn't afraid to leave in favour of a move to ,

"It's great when you see young players burst onto the scene and they're just fearless," Giggs said.

"They just, don't think too much about the game and just express themselves. And you think back to when you were like that.

"You have Jadon Sancho at Dortmund, a young player who's made the bold decision to leave and go to another country at a young age. And he really has made a difference. His team-mate as well, Erling Haaland who's scoring lots of goals.

"And I've got a lot of good young players in my Wales team, the likes of David Brooks, Dan James and Ethan Ampadu."