Al-Rayyan's technical staff suffered a heavy blow on Thursday as they began preparations for the new season. Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is injured.

The Qatari club confirmed the news in an official statement: "Our player Aleksandar Mitrovic has sustained an injury to the lateral ligament of his left leg, following a strong collision during the team's training."

Medical examinations showed the Serbian will need to stay away from the pitch for a period ranging between two and three months. He is now undergoing a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the technical and medical staff, aimed at ensuring his full recovery and swift return.

Mitrovic, 31, joined Al-Rayyan in September 2025 from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. He has played 14 matches for the club, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists.

Few signings in Qatari football history carry his pedigree. During his eventful spell with Al-Hilal he scored 68 goals and provided 15 assists in 79 matches, and before that came a distinguished stint with England's Fulham, where he netted 111 goals in 206 games.

New coach Luka Catani has taken Al-Rayyan to Spain for their preparatory camp, where they drew 3-3 with England's Rochdale in a friendly.