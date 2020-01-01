‘Ozil stick is unfair, his ability is crazy!’ – Arsenal star defended by former team-mate Gilmour

The Gunners academy graduate, who spent three years working with a World Cup winner in north London, says the German is an “unbelievable player”

Mesut Ozil receives an unfair amount of “stick” for someone with “crazy” ability, says former Arsenal team-mate Charlie Gilmour, with the World Cup winner considered to be an “unbelievable player”.

As a mercurial playmaker, a German midfielder will always divide opinion.

Despite boasting match-altering ability, talents of his ilk are unlikely to run themselves into the ground and offer much to their respective cause without the ball.

They are not selected to do the dirty work, but more is demanded of them in times of trouble.

Arsenal have been in need of inspiration from somewhere across Ozil’s time in English football, with questions often asked of whether the 31-year-old has delivered often enough.

He has been able to earn a lucrative contract and contributed to three triumphs, but many remain unconvinced.

Criticism and exit talk has been sparked on a regular basis as a result, but Gilmour is bemused as to why Ozil has become such an easy target.

The Arsenal academy graduate, who spent three years working with the former star before heading to Norwich in 2019, told The Gooner: “The ability Mesut Ozil has is crazy. He sees passes that others just can't and don’t see. He's immense.

“I always get asked about his effort and I don't know why Mesut gets so much stick.

“I think football has changed in the way you go about the game and it's now more about the physical side, pace and power. You don't see that side with him, but technically he's superb.

“He's composed on the ball and you play at his tempo. He's just an unbelievable player and he also is the way he plays off the field, just very calm and relaxed.”

Ozil has taken in 254 appearances for Arsenal during his seven years at Emirates Stadium, with 44 goals and countless assists contributed to the cause.

Gilmour, who replaced the German when making his senior bow for the Gunners in a clash with Vorskla Poltava in November 2018, clearly believes that return is enough to make Ozil deserving of greater credit than he currently receives.