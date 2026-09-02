Owen Wijndal leaves Ajax with immediate effect

Owen Wijndal is leaving Ajax with immediate effect, Voetbal International reports. The 26-year-old left-back no longer had any prospect of playing time, and both parties have now decided to part ways. It is not yet known where he will continue his career.

Wijndal still had a contract running until mid-2027 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. By terminating his deal with immediate effect, Ajax are freeing up room in their wage structure.

This summer, the Amsterdam club signed two new left-backs: Caio Henrique and Jofre Torrents. Henrique had already appeared to move ahead of Wijndal in the pecking order in recent weeks, and the same seemed true of Torrents from last weekend.

Against Telstar in a 0-4 win, the 19-year-old Spaniard came off the bench. Wijndal stayed on the bench for the whole match.

Over recent weeks, both parties had been in talks in the hope of finding a solution. They have now found one, with Wijndal and Ajax parting ways with immediate effect. The left-back said goodbye to his team-mates on Wednesday.

Ajax signed Wijndal from AZ in 2022 for around €10 million. During the 2023/24 season, he spent the campaign on loan at Royal Antwerp FC.

Ultimately, the Zaandam-born player made 77 official appearances for Ajax. He registered 3 goals and 7 assists.