Ousmane Dembele asks Barcelona to negotiate with PSG with time running out to activate €50m release clause

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele have requested the club to grant him a formal permission to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Dembele asks for Barcelona's formal permission
  • Wants to negotiate deal with PSG
  • €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause expires on August 1

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international has already made up his mind to leave Barcelona this summer for the Ligue 1 giants and has urged the club to allow him formally to negotiate terms, according to Fabrizio Romano. Dembele has a €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause in his contract that expires on August 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning French champions will now have to operate very swiftly if they want to actually sign the player this summer by activating the clause. Dembele's current contract with the Catalan giants expires in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Frenchman is currently in the US with Barcelona for pre-season. He had scored the opening goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly last week.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will be next seen in action in the final pre-season game of their US tour against AC Milan on August 2.

